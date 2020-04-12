POLICE officers were abused last night after they broke up a street party in Gwent.

They say revellers were flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules in Abergavenny’s Rother Avenue.

Gwent Police Monmouthshire Officers said on their Twitter account today: “We had several reports of a street party on Rother Avenue last night.

MORE NEWS

"Now is not the time. Please stay indoors and protect your children and most vulnerable.

"There will be time for dancing in the street when this all over.”

In a later tweet, they added: "It was also disappointing the level of abuse attending officers received off of a handful of residents.

"We are trying to protect you, not ruin your fun.”

There was no reference to any arrests or fines handed out.

British people are taking social distancing measures more seriously by staying at home, a health app has suggested.

The public’s behaviour in terms of heeding the Government’s instructions to leave the house only for a limited number of essential reasons has largely improved, according to the Evergreen Life app.

Its data suggests areas which last weekend were reporting comparatively high levels of rule-breaking have largely changed their ways.

The data is based on almost 75,000 responses from 34,444 health and wellbeing app users about how they are responding to the Government advice.

Middlesbrough, which last weekend was the area on the app where people were most likely to flout the stay at home rules, saw the number of respondents who admitted they were not complying drop from 25% to 13%.

Those behind the app said reported symptoms also appear to be falling, as people stick more closely to the rules.