PATIENTS in Wales who have recovered from coronavirus can now help others battling the disease beat it - by donating blood.

The Welsh Blood Service, the Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and the University Hospital of Wales are working with partners across the UK on a scheme using blood extracts from people who have recovered from the infection - called ‘convalescent plasma’.

The extracts will help patients develop immunity against the disease as it ‘transfuses’ antibodies against the virus.

Recovered patients are being written to inviting them to donate blood towards the scheme.

The plasma will be collected and processed by the Welsh Blood Service - but donors must have been recovered for at least 28 days before extracts are taken.

Wales' minister for health and social services, Vaughan Gething, said: “It’s brilliant to see Wales is playing a leading role on this project which has the potential to significantly improve patient recovery and save lives. We will be capturing all outcomes and feeding into the UK and worldwide learning on the use of this technology.”

Senior professional advisor to the chief medical officer, Dr Gill Richardson, said: “Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from disease, in this case COVID-19. Plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus will contain antibodies that a patient’s immune system has produced to fight the virus. This can be transfused to patients whose immune systems are struggling to develop their own antibodies.

"The Welsh Government has worked at speed with our expert scientists at the Welsh Blood Service, the Department of Immunology at University Hospital of Wales, Critical Care Consultants and Public Health Wales to launch this innovative scheme. In the absence of any current vaccine or antiviral therapy, it has significant potential to aid the recovery of patients.”

Stuart Walker, executive medical director for Cardiff and Vale UHB said: ‘’Our expert staff, working at the University Hospital of Wales, are delighted that we have been able to contribute to the development of this ground breaking treatment.

"The COVID 19 convalescent plasma programme, which represents a truly innovative potential treatment for patients with severe COVID disease, is only possible due to fantastic cooperative working between Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff University, Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and the Welsh Blood service.

"We are very much looking forward to the first use of this treatment in patients at UHW, as this offers a genuine therapeutic option for this potentially fatal condition.’’