NEWPORT County AFC say there are “appalled” after thieves broke into their training base during the coronavirus lockdown.
Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
In a statement, the club said: “Newport County AFC were appalled, given the current environment, to find its training base has been broken into.
“The matter has been reported to the police.
“If anyone is offered any Newport County AFC apparel or if they know anything about the incident they are urged to contact the police on 101 and quote the crime number 2000 124 252."
