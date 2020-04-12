BRITAIN'S coronavirus death toll surged past 10,000 today, marking a grim milestone in the country's epidemic.

The UK recorded 737 new coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612.

The shocking news came after one of the government's senior scientific advisers said Great Britain and Northern Ireland is likely to be among the worst-affected European countries.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was a dark day for the UK but he applauded the efforts of the majority of citizens who stayed at home over the sunny Easter weekend.

He told the daily press briefing: "Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

"The fact that over 10,000 people have now lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious this coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important."

Britain becomes the fifth country to surpass 10,000 deaths, joining the US, Spain, Italy and France.

Public Health England medical director Professor Yvonne Doyle said the number of people in hospital with coronavirus in London was stabilising, but it is increasing in the North West, Yorkshire and North East.

Speaking about those who have lost their lives to Covid-19, Mr Hancock said: "Their grief is our grief and their stories will not be forgotten."

He also congratulated the British public for "rising to this challenge" of staying at home.

"Your steadfast commitment to following these social distancing rules is making a difference," he added.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the NHS, saying there is “no question” it saved his life after he contracted coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, speaking in a video released shortly after he was discharged from hospital, admitted there was a 48-hour period when things “could have gone either way”.

Downing Street had insisted the PM was in “good spirits” even after his admission to intensive care, where he spent three of the seven nights in St Thomas’ in central London.

In a tweet following her fiancé’s release from hospital, Carrie Symonds said there had been some “very dark” times in the past week.

Speaking in the video message posted online Mr Johnson thanked the “utterly brilliant” doctors, and praised the nurses for their “astonishing” care.

The PM, who was wearing a suit, will not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders, instead recuperating at Chequers, his country residence in Buckinghamshire.

He said the NHS would be “unconquerable” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question.

“It’s hard to find the words to express my debt – but before I come to that, I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making.”

He thanked people for continuing to socially distance and to self-isolate, saying: “I do believe that your efforts are worth it, and are daily proving their worth.”