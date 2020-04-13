AS THE coronavirus lockdown begins to bite, independent businesses are particuarly feeling the impact.

We spoke to some of the independently owned businesses across Gwent to find out how the lockdown is hitting them.

Matt Taylor, owner of Chepstow Bookshop explained that the store is still operating by phone and email - 01291 625011 and shop@chepstowbooks.co.uk - and are managing to get books out to people across the Gwent area via their delivery service.

Matthew Taylor, owner at Chepstow Bookshop

He also said that they are continually adding books also to the website at chepstowbooks.co.uk

"All events are of course postponed and the shop is closed to customers," he said.

"We're finding books ever more important for solace and education at this time."

However, Mr Taylor pointed out that the shutdown had resulted in a "major, unprecedented negative financial impact" for his store.

"As an independent bookseller we are reliant on passing trade, local customers and visitors," he said.

"We were busier than normal in the two weeks before the shutdown, but that won’t compensate for the loss of sales over the coming weeks and months.

"We're planning to wait it out and encouraging email, phone and online orders to keep us ticking on in some fashion.

"It is going to be an incredibly tough time for almost all local businesses."

Another business trying to make the best of the financial hit is Horton's Coffee House in Newport.

Owner Gavin Horton explained that the cafe is presently closed.

Gavin Horton with his Direct Trade coffee beans at Hortons Coffee shop in Newport.

"With everything that is happening and the request for people not to go out, I believe at this moment in time it would be wrong for us to be making takeaway drinks for the general public," he said.

"Once the government advice changes, we will look at the situation and review our options. But for the time being we aren’t trading as a coffee shop.

"All I can do, is make the best use of the financial package being offered, to help me support my team, batten down the hatches and hope and pray as few people as possible are affected by the virus."

Another Newport business had taken the pro-active step of offering free hand-washing facilities.

Bubble Bath and Bodyworks, on Commercial Street in the city, brought in the service to help combat the spread of the virus.

Teg Crathern (L) and Bridget Lewis at the Bubble Bath and Bodyworks shop in Newport.

www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"This was hugely popular with customers and passers-by," said owner Teg Crathern.

However, the store has since had to close as part of the government lockdown.

"Unfortunately, we do not have an online presence currently set up, as we only started operating in November and this was planned in phase two of our business plan," explained Teg Crathern "It's a massive financial impact, of course " I'm not making any money and still have to pay wages and overheads.

"Unfortunately, I cannot claim under the self-employed 80 per cent furloughed scheme, as I am a new start-up business."

Paul Hawkins, managing director of Diverse Vinyl, is another business owner feeling the effects of the lockdown.

Paul Hawkins of Diverse Vinyl

"Since we’re “non-essential” retail we’ve had to close our shop doors, which has obviously hit our cash flow dramatically," he said.

"We are set up to operate via mail order however, so to help maintain some business through this crisis, we’re currently operating a free delivery service to local residents alongside our usual international mail order service for new LPs via our website at diversevinyl.com."