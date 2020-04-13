THREE suspected poachers, who were carrying a firearm, were intercepted by police overnight.

Police were called after a concerned member of the public saw lamps at a deer-poaching hotspot in rural Gwent.

PC Lloyd, a divisional widlife officer at Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team, managed to intercept the three suspected poachers and save the deer.

The suspected poachers had night-vision equipment and a firearm, which was later siezed.

The Rural Crime Team tweeted: "A great job by one of our divisional #wildlife officers overnight PC Lloyd."

"Following up a report of lamps seen at a #deer #poaching hotspot resulted in 3 suspected #poachers being intercepted.

"Equipment including #Nightvision and a #Firearm seized. #WildlifeCrime [sic]."