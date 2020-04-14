PRIMARY school children are being asked to get creative with a handwashing competition.

Pupils aged between five and 11 across Caerphilly are invited to get involved with the Medicspot challenge - and have until the end of June to submit their entries.

The challenge involves promoting handwashing, emphasising the key points of washing hands for at least 20 seconds and making sure it is done frequently throughout the day.

Pupils can get involved however they want - with some ideas including making a poster, filming a video, recording a song, doing a science experiment or writing a poem.

Medicspot's medical director Dr Johnson D'souza said: "It's never been more important to practice proper handwashing.

"We designed this challenge for children to complete at home to help promote frequent handwashing and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We're excited to see the creativity from primary schools in Caerphilly and hope it inspires households throughout the town to practice handwashing regularly."

(Some of the entries so far.)

Schools that have already started to take part include Cwrt Rawlin Primary School, St James Primary School and Tyn Y Wern Primary School.

MORE NEWS:

The winning entry will be awarded £500 for their school to spend on supplies and 10 runners-up will win £100 for their school for supplies.

Medicspot are a digital health provider who are working to protect NHS workers from exposure to coronavirus with contact-free examination.

For more details and to enter, visit https://www/medicspot.co.uk/handwash