FIFTEEN more deaths from coronavirus and 313 new confirmed cases have been announced in Wales.

The latest figures bring the total of deaths to 384 in Wales, while the number of cases has risen to 5,610.

In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area there have been 47 new confirmed cases, taking the overall Gwent total to 1,500.

Seventy-four new cases in Cardiff & Vale took that health board area's total number of cases to 1,380, the next highest after Gwent.

- Locations of all confirmed cases in Wales

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, again stressed that the overal number of cases in Wales is likely to be far higher.

READ MORE:

He also emphasised again the need for people to keep heeding the 'stay at home' message.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives," he said.

“We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government."

These rules are available here.