CHANCELLOR of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a further financial package to support public services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chancellor announced today that Wales will receive an additional £350 million as a result of UK Government spending from the emergency response fund. This brings the total pledged to Wales because of the pandemic to nearly £2 billion

In total, some £14 billion has been allocated to public services to help fight Coronavirus.

Mr Sunak, said: “Our public services and its incredible staff are bravely working with immense resolve and skill to keep us safe. We depend on them, which is why we’re giving them the extra funds, tools and resources they need to tackle the virus.

“From the start, I’ve been clear our vital public services will get whatever they need to protect this country and its people from Coronavirus. We are delivering on our pledge.”

Welcoming the additional funding, Paul Davies AM – Leader of the Opposition – said: “All those working in our public services are doing an incredible job with immense dedication and skill to keep us safe.

“This additional funding package of £350 million for Wales will further bolster their ability to tackle this pandemic.

“However, during these unprecedented times, we Welsh Conservatives must be more resolute than ever to scrutinise the performance of the First Minister and his Cabinet.

“Therefore, there must be clarity and transparency from the Welsh Labour administration as to how it intends to allocate this funding of £600m from the UK Government.”