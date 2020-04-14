A NINTENDO Switch app provides an all-round experience that is set to be both educational and fun for children and adults alike.

FUZE4 Nintendo Switch is a platform that will allow users to create their own game from scratch – while learning to code at the same time.

Coding is part of the UK Computing Curriculum and Fuze4 provides video tutorials, step-by-step tutorials and a project workbook that is mapped to the curriculum – allowing children to be able to continue their learning while at home – particularly handy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

MORE NEWS:

After the game has been completed, it can be played and shared with Nintendo friends.

Fuze4 is available on the Nintendo eShop now and is priced at £12.99.

Fore more information visit www.fuzearea.com or https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/FUZE4-Nintendo-Switch-1626336.html