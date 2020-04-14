A NINTENDO Switch app provides an all-round experience that is set to be both educational and fun for children and adults alike.
FUZE4 Nintendo Switch is a platform that will allow users to create their own game from scratch – while learning to code at the same time.
Coding is part of the UK Computing Curriculum and Fuze4 provides video tutorials, step-by-step tutorials and a project workbook that is mapped to the curriculum – allowing children to be able to continue their learning while at home – particularly handy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
After the game has been completed, it can be played and shared with Nintendo friends.
Fuze4 is available on the Nintendo eShop now and is priced at £12.99.
Fore more information visit www.fuzearea.com or https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/FUZE4-Nintendo-Switch-1626336.html