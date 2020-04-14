CAN you spot anyone you know?

This wonderful photograph is captioned simply 'Lovell's, Newport, 1948' and the women appear to have donned their best blazers for the occasion. But who are they?

The G F Lovell confectionery company of course, had a sizeable sports and recreation complex adjacent to its factory in Crindau for much of the 20th Century, that boasted a football pitch - Lovell's Athletic was one of the south Wales' foremost non-league sides for many years - tennis courts and bowling greens.

The dapper outfits suggest this may be a photo of Lovell's women's bowls club members, and the glimpse of the pavilion at their backs suggests these were top-notch facilities.

The photograph was sent in by John Kendrick, who found it behind another image that was displayed in an old picture frame.

Can anyone confirm - or correct - our suppositions and supply any more information on Lovell's bowls teams?

Can you spot a distant relative among the faces? Hopefully, the two close-up images of each half of the photograph below will help.

