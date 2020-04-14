A “MUCH-loved” Monmouthshire church which dates back to the medieval period has received £20,000 to help it better connect with its community.

The money for St Michael’s church in Tintern, from the National Churches Trust, will help fund the installation of running water, toilets, and a kitchen, to allow the church to host community events as well as Christian services.

Thirty-one churches in England and Wales will benefit from the trust’s latest overall £330,000 grant.

Andrew Reid, a member of the St Michael’s church restoration committee, explained what the funding means to the church.

“The restoration project, which is all about making the church more accessible to the whole community, will cost around £230,000,” Mr Reid said.

“This goes a long way to helping us get to that number.

“The major part of that is to get the water supply right, and to also install toilets and refreshment facilities, so the church can be child-friendly too.

"We are lucky to have a significant youth presence at the church, so we need to make sure we’re catering for their needs.”

Contractors have been appointed at the church and work was meant to start in April. That is likely to be pushed back now due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also deprived the church and community of services in recent weeks.

In a written statement, focal minister Jan Pain and church warden Alan Hillard, said: “We are so grateful to the National Churches Trust for this grant which will enable St Michael’s to better serve the needs of Tintern’s residents today and for generations to come.

“Bringing its facilities up to modern-day standards will be of special help in encouraging gatherings at the church from all parts of our community.”

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice-president of the trust, said: “I’m delighted that St Michael’s church is being helped.

"The work on the installation of toilets and a kitchen will help secure the future of this important and much-loved historic build and will enabling it to do even more to help local people.”