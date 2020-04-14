NEWPORT Rising, a group central to the cementing of the city’s Chartist legacy, has released a host of digital assets for free, including a powerful documentary on the re-opening of the famous Westgate Hotel.

Launched this week, a new section of their website also hosts an interactive virtual tour, a free copy of their best-selling graphic novel Chartism Redrawn – in English and Welsh – and a gallery of their recent events.

“We want to continue to inspire new generations while we prepare for when social distancing measures can be safely removed and Newport can rise again,” they say.

The documentary, produced by Jack Henry of Wilde Island Films, covers the re-opening of the Westgate Hotel by Newport Rising’s volunteer team.

Abandoned for nearly 20 years, the derelict building was restored to its former glory through hours of painstaking and selfless work.

And the short documentary, which you can watch below, provides a charming insight into the efforts and back-story behind its restoration ahead of the graphic novel’s launch.

Pictures of the hotel's restoration

(Local artist Billy Windsor adds the finishing touches. Picture: Jack Henry)

(A print is moved by volunteers. Picture: Jack Henry.)

(A giant poster is fixed to the hotel's wall. Picture: Jack Henry.)

(A bannister gets a clean-up. Picture: Jack Henry.)

(Artist Miss Rie painting a mural. Picture: Jack Henry.)

(One of the rooms prior to restoration. Picture: Jack Henry.)

(Portrait-through-the-phone. Picture: Jack Henry.)

(People turned out in their droves for the launch party. Picture: Jack Henry.)

Virtual tour

Made up of over 150 shots, a four-hour photography session and two hours of digital tinkering, the virtual tour is a “living document,” says David Daniel, director of Newport Rising.

(The interactive tour lets you play clips from past events, like Rusty Shackle playing in 2019.)

“The virtual tour allows people to get more of a sense for the place.

“It is great for people to see it.

“It is an exhibition that you can walk around.”

(Clicking on the dots allows you to delve into the hotel's history and past events.)

(The whole of the hotel has been pictured, enabling a fully interactive 360 degrees 'living' exhibition.)

The graphic novel

Newport Rising has also made digital versions of their graphic novel – Chartism Redrawn – available for free.

“We always give them away to schools because we felt that was important,” Mr Daniel said.

“Ultimately, if people can find out about Chartism, that is what we are interested in, not just selling.

“We just think that now is the perfect time because people are at home, and maybe it can stave off boredom.”

Plans for the Newport Rising Festival

Last year, the Newport Rising Festival brought hundreds out onto the streets.

A moving and thriving flame marched from Belle Vue Park to the Westgate via Stow Hill as a torch-lit procession relived that famous Chartist rebellion of November 1839.

It capped a weekend of events, talks and workshops aimed at celebrating Newport’s Chartist legacy.

And despite the uncertainty of our current lockdown, the festival will still go ahead later this year – but in what shape or form, organises do not know.

“The festival is in November, but we would be planning for it now – but we can’t right now.

“The festival will go ahead, we just don’t know what it will look like.”

Mr Daniel added that the group have been hit by a “double-whammy” as many of their fundraising events were set to take place in the spring.

“And some of the fundraising bodies we were in conversation with have closed to new applications, to try and support their current partners, which I can understand.”

To view their digital assets, click here.