A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Newport this morning.
The 20-year-old man was apprehended near the Wickes store on Harlequin Roundabout in the city after reports were received of a disturbance at a Malpas Road address.
Eyewitness pictures appear to show that the officers were armed with a Taser.
READ MORE:
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.24am this morning, Tuesday, April 14, reporting a disturbance at an address on Malpas Road in Newport.
"A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment