A FUGITIVE caught after replying to his own police wanted appeal on Facebook is back behind bars after stealing Christmas presents following a burglary.

Jack Martin, 19, of Morris Rise, Blaenavon, made national headlines last summer when he issued a threat on social media next to his own mugshot.

When Gwent Police launched an appeal on Facebook after he went on the run, the teenager posted: “If you see me keep your mouth shut.”

He was arrested by the force not long after.

Following his release from custody at the end of last year, it wasn’t long before Martin was back leading a life of crime.

He replied to Gwent Police's Facebook post warning people to keep quiet if they saw him

Despite his tender age, he has already chalked up 15 previous convictions for 41 offences, including burglary, shoplifting and public disorder.

Martin was sent to a young offender institution for 18 months at Cardiff Crown Court today after he admitted raiding a house in Abersychan on December 14.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said: “There was no sign of a forced entry. It would appear that the defendant hooked the keys through the letter box of the front door.

Jack Martin. Picture: Facebook

“The complainant had left Christmas presents worth £294 in the boot of her Ford Fiesta and he drove off in the vehicle.

“That was after he had attempted to burgle two other houses on the same street.”

Mr Evans told how the £5,000 Fiesta was later found on its roof after Martin had “flipped” it after crashing into a roundabout in Pontypool.

He had damaged a Honda Jazz and Mercedes during the collision.

The court also heard how the defendant had defied a restraining order that night after he had gone to his adopted parents’ house for help.

Martin is prohibited from entering their street.

He admitted burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, theft and breaching a restraining order.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty as soon as possible.

“The pre-sentence report paints a sad picture of this defendant.

“He’s had a difficult background in life. He started taking drugs and became estranged from his adoptive parents who excluded him from the family home.

“He has sobered up in prison.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Martin he had “skilfully’ taken they keys through the letterbox to burgle his victim.

He added that neighbours had viewed at CCTV images of the defendant’s two attempted break-ins and one of them identified him.

As well as locking him up, Judge Jenkins banned him from driving for two years and nine months.

Martin will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.