YET ANOTHER car has crashed on Chepstow Road in Newport – weeks after one resident described it as the “city’s most dangerous road”.

On Sunday, April 12 at around 9pm, a black Renault Scenic crashed into a stationary black Vauxhall Astra just past the turning into Walmer Road, leaving a wall demolished, police confirmed.

“We have had about six crashes in four months,” John Granger, who lives on the Chepstow Road, said.

“My wife and I were in the kitchen when we heard the crash.

“We get so many now, we know what it sounds like.

“It is an awful sound, just horrendous. You just can’t describe this horrible crashing sound.”

(A resident's wall was left completely demolished.)

(The crumpled side of a car following the crash.)

There were no injuries, police added.

Residents believe a traffic island in the middle of the road is causing motorists to swerve at speed and ultimately lose control.

The traffic island is there for passengers who get off at a nearby bus-stop to cross the road, but locals believe a permanent Pelican crossing should be put there instead.

“We have had about eight cars written off in eight months between us neighbours,” Mr Garner added.

He also suggested a permanent speed camera should be put in place.

After this latest incident, a local resident – who wanted to remain anonymous – said she doesn’t “feel safe even walking” on the pavement alongside the road.

“I don’t understand why nothing has been done.

“Nobody is listening.”

(The stationary Astra collided with the wall after the collision.)

(Police said there were no injuries and that the vehicles were recovered.)

She added that motorists “fly past” and that “someone is going to end up getting killed again”.

Gwent Police's Inspector Martin Cawley said: “We are always looking at ways to improve public safety and reducing speeding and the number of collisions on our roads forms part of this.

“We continuously work with the local authority and partner agencies, as well as the local community, to ensure our roads are safe for all road users; taking action where required and supporting casualty reduction initiatives.

“There are central reservations currently in place along this road as part of pre-existing traffic calming measures, which were installed for the safety of pedestrians crossing this main arterial route into the city. "However, we are continuing to monitor the situation and will take steps to resolve any issues.”

Speaking to the Argus in early April, Ryan Humphries, who lives with his wife and two children opposite Domino’s Pizza, says he is considering moving after experiencing several devastating incidents.

“I’ve seen deceased bodies outside my house after collisions, and my children have seen that too,” he said

“It’s the city’s most dangerous road.”

In March, two police officers were seriously injured after a two-car crash on Chepstow Road, with a passing pedestrian also sustaining minor injuries.