A CYCLIST killed in a crash in Ebbw Vale last Friday has been named as "devoted dad" Paul Heenan.

Mr Heenan, 40, was rushed to hospital in Cardiff following the crash on Friday evening, but died from his injuries the following day.

The dad-of-two, from the Abertysswg area, was described by his loved ones as "a man who was so full of life and love for his family".

“The sudden passing of Paul in such devastating circumstances will leave an emptiness that will never be filled," his family said in a tribute, adding: "Our time together may have been short, but the happiness we shared together will last a lifetime, and Paul will live on in our children (Olivia, aged five; and Cody, aged six months).

"As a family we would like to thank everyone that has sent messages of support, [but] we would now ask for some time to grieve together as a family.”

Mr Heenan was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a crash with a black Peugeot 208 in Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale, shortly after 6pm on Friday.

The driver of the Peugeot – a 31-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has since been released from custody under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Gwent Police have asked any motorists who were in the area at the time of the crash to check any dash cam footage that may assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information about the crash, or who may have witnessed the incident, should contact Gwent Police on 101, or send a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts, quoting log 2000121905.