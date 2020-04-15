CONTROVERSIAL plans for a six-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in Newport has been given the green light, despite concerns over parking by planning officers and neighbours.

The six-bedroom house in York Place has been granted a change of use to an HMO despite “insufficient unrestricted parking” on the road.

The officer’s delegated report for the planning application said: “Much of the on-street parking in the area is restricted to limited waiting.

“Limited waiting areas could be deemed acceptable for visitor parking, however they’re not considered appropriate for residential parking.”

Following a parking survey by the applicant of nearby roads, only Friars Road East was found to have no parking restrictions.

However, the officer’s report concluded that due to the central nature of the property and the nature of the proposed use normally generating low levels of car ownership, the capacity would be sufficient on surrounding streets.

Concerns were also raised by neighbours about the excessive number of HMOs in York Place and anti-social behaviour.

However, the officer’s report said that the number of HMOs in the area would be only 10 per cent if the application was approved, while the maximum threshold is 29 per cent.

The report said: “Despite the existence of other HMO’s within the location, the environmental health department have indicated that only one anti-social behaviour complaint of loud music was made in 2016, which is negligible over the four-year period since the complaint.”

“Both the housing and neighbourhood services section of environmental health have indicated that they would not object to the proposed change of use.”

The six-bed terraced house will be converted to an HMO. It will have a communal kitchen, bathroom, lounge and bedroom at ground floor, four bedrooms and a bathroom at first floor and one bedroom and an en-suite on the second floor.

There is also a self-contained flat in the basement, but this is not part of the proposal.