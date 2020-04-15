A 17-year-old girl from the Newport area has gone missing.

Demi-Leigh Burn was last seen in Newport at around 7.50pm on Monday April 13, and Gwent Police are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt, a grey Adidas hooded top with a zip to the front, light blue skinny jeans, and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.