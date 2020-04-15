A WOMAN has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Pill last night.
Gwent Police said: “We received a call relating to a man on Lower Dock Street with a stab wound to his stomach.
MORE NEWS:
- How a Risca woman's 'paradise' Panama trip turned into a nightmare amid coronavirus shutdown
- Newport house of multiple occupancy approved despite parking concerns
- Two million people could lose jobs amid coronavirus crisis, watchdog warns
“The man attended the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
“A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 - wounding with intent, and currently remains in police custody.”