A WOMAN has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Pill last night.

Gwent Police said: “We received a call relating to a man on Lower Dock Street with a stab wound to his stomach.

MORE NEWS:

“The man attended the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

“A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 - wounding with intent, and currently remains in police custody.”