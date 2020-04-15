POLICE would like to speak to the man pictured below.
It is part of an "ongoing investigation into drug offences," a spokesman for Gwent Police said.
(Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Gwent Police.)
Police are trying to locate Joshua Evans, from Risca and have issued an appeal for his whereabouts.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call 101, quoting 1900375908.
Alternatively, you can send the force a direct message on their social media channels.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
