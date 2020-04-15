THIS is the touching moment NHS staff applauded a patient who had battled through cancer at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital.

The patient, who is in his 80s, completed his last cycle of chemotherapy and staff made sure it was a moment to remember by providing a tunnel of applause.

The haematology department, which specialises in cancer care, had recently been moved over to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr to be able to give patients chemotherapy in safe surroundings, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said.

But a bell that "used to hang on the wall in the day unit was removed and brought along," ensuring this latest patient would "still get this experience at the end of their journey".

Watch the touching moment NHS staff provide a tunnel of applause and the patient rings the traditional bell

The video was posted by the health board to "celebrate good news".

"(We) wanted to reassure other cancer sufferers that we are still doing all we can at this extremely challenging time."

His family added that ringing the bell had made his day.

They wrote underneath the video on social media: "A huge big thank you to all the Heamatology Depts and every NHS worker for caring and helping Dad in getting better.

"Dad said after ringing the bell 'this has made my day'."