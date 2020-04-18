HERE are the names and faces of 15 men who have been sent into custody so far in 2020 for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving and assaulting police officers to arson.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Justin Nichols

Justin Nichols was caught with cash and cannabis in his backpack riding a motorbike the wrong way down the M4.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Nicola Jones jailed for him for 28 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months from the time of his release.

Nichols, 24, from Llanthewy Road in Newport, admitted two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, two of riding without a licence or insurance, and two of failing to stop.

He also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Dewi Davey

Arsonist Dewi Davey set fire to his flat in a communal block because he felt sorry for himself after his pregnant girlfriend left him.

He put the lives of his neighbours at risk when he started a blaze behind his front door and left his apartment.

The defendant, aged 40, now of Garden Street, Llanbradach, admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered at Gwaun Newydd in Caerphilly.

The fire caused more than £10,000 worth of damage.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Davey was jailed for 10 months.

David Hewings

Burglar David Hewings was jailed for six years after he admitted carrying out two break-ins in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

The 37-year-old, of Dickens Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff also pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud.

After Hewings was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Constable Ceri Parker, the officer in the case, said: “We welcome the sentences handed out and hope that the victims who experienced a traumatic event in finding Hewings in their home address can now move forward with their lives knowing that justice has been served.”

Kestutis Butkus

Cannabis farmer Kestutis Butkus, who orchestrated a “professional” drugs operation in Newport, was caught after he was stopped by police using false number plates on a car.

The 35-year-old Lithuanian pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, abstracting electricity, fraud, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Butkus was jailed for two years and eight months.

James Smith

Convicted drug dealer James Smith was banned from driving when he was caught at the wheel of a BMW as he was travelling through Newport.

Instead of pulling over, the 27-year-old led police on a chase through the city’s streets and managed to evade officers.

Smith, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, had recently been released from jail after serving three years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He is now serving an eight-month jail sentence.

Mark Hillman

Mark Hillman, aged 32, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 21 months for 14 offences that included threatening to blow up his ex-girlfriend’s house to him running past a school armed with a flick-knife.

He would kick and slap his then partner and once tried to strangle her, Newport Crown Court heard.

Hillman, who was sporting a Mohican haircut, wept as he was led away to the cells.

Daniel Cross

Dangerous driver Daniel Cross risked the lives of pubgoers and pursuing police officers during a high-speed chase.

The 25-year-old, from Pontypool, raced at more than twice the legal limit and on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit only came to an end when he crashed into a hedge.

Cross was jailed for 14 months at Newport Crown Court.

Paul Jones

Mark White

Paul Jones made £55,000 in five months by trafficking cannabis in a racket he was involved in with his partner in crime Mark White.

The pair masterminded a “sophisticated and large-scale conspiracy” to supply the drug.

Jones, aged 38, of Tegfan, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, and White, aged 34, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

They were each jailed for three years at Newport Crown Court.

Lewis Hanbury

Crack cocaine dealer Lewis Hanbury caught selling drugs from a scooter in Newport told police he was trafficking to help pay off a debt to an Albanian who threatened him.

The 20-year-old tried to escape officers by riding off on his bike but he was caught and handcuffed by them just before Christmas.

The defendant, of Moorland Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to the possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in the city.

He also admitted resisting arrest.

Hanbury was sent to a young offender institution for 28 months for the drugs offence and a consecutive 14-day term for resisting arrest.

Teejay Birkett

A dangerous driver with an “horrendous” record behind the wheel caused a power cut after he knocked over a telegraph pole following a high-speed police chase.

Scrap merchant Teejay Birkett was forced to climb out of his 4x4 through its roof after it crashed and landed on its side just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The defendant was jailed for a total of 14 months and banned from driving for two years and seven months.

Birkett, aged 29, of William Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and a public order offence.

Gareth Blanks

Gareth Blanks, aged 30, of Capel Newydd, Blaenavon, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted two counts of assaulting police officers, breaching the terms of a restraining order, public disorder, criminal damage and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He must also pay £450 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Baker

Nathan Baker, aged 38, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was sent to prison for nearly three years after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He hit the headlines last year after he was jailed for abusing a judge in court by using some industrial language to insult her.

Mahamadou Drammeh

Creeper burglar Mahamadou Drammeh terrified an elderly couple as he raided their Newport home in the evening while they were sat in their living room.

The homeless Spanish national was high on cannabis when he wandered into their house by opening the front door before he locked it behind him.

The 22-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 10 months.

Craig Clarke

A woman beater who breached a restraining order on the day he was handed a community sentence for attacking two women and placed on an electronically tagged curfew was jailed.

Craig Clarke, 38, of Medway Court, Bettws, Newport, defied the law and harassed one of victims just after leaving the city’s magistrates.

The 38-year-old was locked up for more than six months after he pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order and breaching his community order.