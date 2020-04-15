SIXTY more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of people who have passed away from the disease to 463.

This is an increase on yesterday, where Public Health Wales (PHW) reported 19 deaths.

“We are aware that the number of deaths reported today is regrettably much higher than yesterday, however it is worth noting that day-to-day fluctuations are to be expected," said Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at PHW.

The number of new cases has risen by 272, they added, taking the total to 6,118.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 20 new cases - the lowest for quite some time.

Caerphilly saw the biggest 24-hour rise with ten new cases.

Meanwhile, four people from Newport tested positive.

Three new cases were reported in both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire, while there were no new cases in Torfaen.

It comes as Education Minister Kirsty Williams said that the Welsh and UK governments will have discussions this week on when the lockdown may be eased.

At the daily government press conference, she said more information may be revealed this week by the First Minister.

She also added that there are no plans to re-open schools

"At this moment, I have not received advice that it is safe for children to still be in schools."