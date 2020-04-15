A CAR was set on fire while a man was sleeping inside it, police have said.
A Mitsubishi Space was in a car park on Oakfield Road, Cwmbran, when it was set alight in this early hours of this morning.
Fortunately, the man sleeping inside was not harmed.
The incident happened at 3.30am today, Wednesday, April 15.
Officers want to speak to anyone who many have seen anything that could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone driving in the area at that time with dashcam footage is also asked to help police.
READ MORE:
Police are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver Jaguar which was seen in the area around the time of the incident.
If you have any information you can call 101, quoting 2000127510 or you can send a direct message to Gwent Police's social media channels.