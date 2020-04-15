A LARGE grass fire is ongoing on the hillside above Wattsville this afternoon.

Smoke and flames are visible from Risca. Picture: Laura Taylor

Videos show the flames and smoke being blown west across the Blackvein Industrial Estate areas.

Fire crews are at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 2:00pm on 15th April 2020 we received reports of grass fire in Blackvein Industrial Estate Wattsville.

“Crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.”