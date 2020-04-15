THE emergency services were called to a fire at the Koh-i-Noor restaurant in Maindee, Newport this afternoon.

Fire crews tackled the blaze while police officers closed a section of Chepstow Road, near the junction with Wharf Road.

Koh-i-Noor owner Sheikh Mohammod Tahir Ullah was one of those watching the firefighters put out the flames.

He said nobody was in the building at the time, and the restaurant had been closed since the government announced the coronavirus lockdown measures last month.

"I wasn't here, but my nephew is the owner of the Little India [takeaway, next door to the Koh-i-Noor] – he saw the fire brigade breaking the door down, and told them he'd come and get me," he said.

Mr Tahir Ullah arrived five minutes later, just after midday.

He said there was smoke coming out of the windows of the upper floors, which are used as storage rooms.

Gwent Police officers left the scene shortly after 3pm, but Mr Tahir Ullah – who has owned the Koh-i-Noor since 1980 – said the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators were still examining the building.