A MAN arrested by armed officers on suspicion of assault near Newport city centre yesterday morning has since been released on police bail.
The 20-year-old was held outside the Wickes store close to the Harlequin Roundabout after reports of a disturbance in Malpas Road.
A picture taken by an eyewitness appears to show police armed with Taser stun guns carrying out the arrest.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said yesterday: "We received a call at 9.24am this morning, Tuesday, April 14, reporting a disturbance at an address on Malpas Road in Newport.”
The force has confirmed that the man was released on police bail until May 12.
