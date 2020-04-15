A MAN arrested by armed officers on suspicion of assault near Newport city centre yesterday morning has since been released on police bail.

The 20-year-old was held outside the Wickes store close to the Harlequin Roundabout after reports of a disturbance in Malpas Road.

A picture taken by an eyewitness appears to show police armed with Taser stun guns carrying out the arrest.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said yesterday: "We received a call at 9.24am this morning, Tuesday, April 14, reporting a disturbance at an address on Malpas Road in Newport.”

The force has confirmed that the man was released on police bail until May 12.