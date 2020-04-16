A MAN from Rogiet is producing hundreds of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) a day from a local coffee shop.

Tom Dawe, who is part of a group of four skilled volunteers making PPE for critical workers and vulnerable people across the country, is carrying out the work from Donnie's Coffee Shop in Magor - which is owned by his girlfriend Natalie Whild.

While designer and trainee engineer Mr Dawe takes on the mammoth task of producing as many items as possible for people in south Wales and Gwent, fellow group members Tom Campbell, Julie Forde, and Ilan Davies are also producing PPE for people across all of Wales.

The whole project is being funded by Creo Medical Ltd - a company based in Chepstow which Mr Dawe works for.

"We all chatted and decided that as we all had 3D printers and the necessary space, we'd give it a go," Mr Dawe explained.

"When I first started the work on March 30 I had done 20 visors, and when I got home from the cafe I'd received over 100 orders - I was in disbelief."

Those orders are now well over 500, and Mr Dawe says the group is thriving off the pressure and sense of achievement in the fight against coronavirus.

Of Creo Medical Ltd's involvement, Mr Dawe said: "I approached the chief executive and asked if it would be possible, and he was great.

"We've had so much help from them, and it's allowed us to continue making as much protective equipment as possible.

"The equipment is for anyone who is in need, not just key workers. So if you need the visors for any reason at all, we can help."

The group have now made 400 masks, with another 100 almost ready to go, and the masks will be delivered by voluntary delivery drivers to those in need.