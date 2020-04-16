A CLOTHING firm in Ebbw Vale has been drafted in to make much-needed medical scrubs for the NHS.

Elite Clothing Solutions is one of three Welsh companies making the uniforms for front-line workers, after the normal supply chain was disrupted due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK's lockdown measures had earlier forced the Ebbw Vale social enterprise to furlough its staff, but the new deal means 15 machinists have been able to return to work.

Together with sites in Anglesey and Ruthin, the deal will produce up to 2,500 sets of scrubs per week.

ELITE Clothing Solutions' boss Andrea Wayman said the firm was "extremely proud to be supporting the NHS, through a collaborative approach with other Welsh manufacturers, in our production of garments that will help protect NHS staff in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a social enterprise, our key aim is the support of our communities, and the NHS and care sector are currently central to our communities’ needs.”

The Welsh Government said it had set up the deal in response to news the normal production lines, in Asia, would partly shut down during the pandemic.

After buying "a large amount of fabric in the UK market" it set up the scrubs deal between UK-based firm Alexandra and the three Welsh manufacturers.

Lee Waters AM, Wales' deputy economy minister, said it was "of paramount importance" to ensure the country's "healthcare heroes have the equipment they need to do their jobs".

“We are working hard to supply the NHS as it provides high-quality care for people with coronavirus, and we will continue to do so," he added.

“We have also been able to foster an opportunity to secure supply of much needed material and join together three Welsh enterprises to join us in fighting this national health crisis.

“Together, we will continue to protect frontline staff and in turn help them save lives.”