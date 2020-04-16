A TEENAGER from Newport who reached the finals of a national slimming competition, has spoken about how losing weight has changed her life.

Bethan Probert, 18, made the final 25 in the Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year competition, where she competed against others in the 16 to 21-year-old category.

Ms Probert, who joined the Ringland Slimming World group to feel “comfortable” with her size, said: “I knew my weight was an issue, and I was starting to become increasingly unhappy.

“I would feel uncomfortable in my clothes and I’d started to make excuses not to go out with my friends because I often felt self-conscious.

"I was nervous at the thought of joining at first, but I soon realised that everyone at the group is amazing."

Since her first group meeting, Ms Porter has slimmed from 16st 3.5lbs to 11st 11lbs, and as a result of her achievement, her fellow members in the Ringland group voted for her to represent them in the national competition, which was held at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

It was there she met Olympic gymnast Louis Smith MBE, who came along to show his support for the youngsters taking part.

Mr Smith said: “The changes that Bethan has made to turn her life around are nothing short of remarkable. It just goes to show that with the right support and mindset, anything is possible.

“Everyone I met and all the stories I heard were really inspiring, the one thing that stuck with me though, was just how fondly they’ve spoken of their consultants and fellow group members, and how their support has played a big part in helping them achieve their dreams.”

Katie Thomas, who runs the Ringland Slimming World group, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of watching Bethan grow in confidence each week. Joining Slimming World has given her the knowledge and skills to make healthy choices and develop new active habits that will stand her in good stead for the rest of her life."

If you would like to find out more about Slimming World or joining a virtual group in Gwent, you can contact Katie Thomas on 01633 421974.