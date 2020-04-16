BUSINESSES in Newport have claimed coronavirus support grants worth nearly £19 million since the start of the outbreak.
Newport City Council said it believed the sum to be a little over half of the total that qualifying businesses in the city were able to claim.
The grants are part of the Welsh Government's coronavirus support scheme for businesses, and are being managed by Wales' local authorities.
The council's revenues department continues to process applications, and has urged eligible businesses to apply for the grants.
Newport council leader Jane Mudd said the grants were "vital to ensure the resilience of our city’s businesses and economy".
She added: “I'm very grateful to our revenues team for their efforts in ensuring these grants are reaching eligible businesses as quickly as possible, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our economy during this crisis."
Retail, leisure, and hospitality businesses in Newport may also be eligible for a Wales-wide business rate relief scheme. Qualifying firms will not pay rates for the upcoming year.
To check if your business is eligible for support during the coronavirus outbreak, check the application process on Newport City Council's website at www.newport.gov.uk/en/Business/
