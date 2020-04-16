FEARS for the future of a Gwent-wide music support service have been voiced, after funding initially agreed by Newport council to support tutors was withdrawn.

Teachers working for Gwent Music, which provides tuition and music activities in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent, are now being told to submit claims for a government self-employment income support scheme during the coronavirus crisis.

But the Friends of Gwent Music, a charity which raises money and provides support for the service, said tutors were previously “promised” they would be paid by Newport council.

The official Twitter account for the charity tweeted: “Their payslips have @NewportCouncil on them but told they’re self-employed.”

The Friends said tutors now faced having “no money” until June or July.

It wrote on Twitter: “Is this the end for Gwent Music?

“I am convinced that as a result of advice by @NewportCouncil for peripatetic music teachers in @gwentmusic to make private arrangements with parents and pupils, this will cease business.”

READ MORE:

Newport City Council said the coronavirus crisis has “required unprecedented change and a continuous review of our work.”

“When schools closed and re-purposed as childcare hubs, the council initially agreed to provide funding for self-employed Gwent Music tutors,” a council statement said.

“This was at a cost of £25,000 per week and was based on the lack of a national announcement about financial help for self-employed individuals.

“However, at the end of March the government addressed this by introducing the self-employment income support scheme, which allows self-employed tutors to submit a grant claim.

“It also became clear that councils would not be able to claim back any additional costs from government, as Gwent Music is a discretionary, non-essential service.

“Although this group of staff provide a service to at least four local authorities, they are not Newport City Council employees.

“The directors of education across the region have also confirmed their expectation that self-employed tutors who deliver lessons for Gwent Music should access their funding through this scheme.”

The council said it has offered “full support to all affected staff when submitting their claims”.