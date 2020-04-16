A NEWPORT man has created two calendars of local photographs to help raise money for the NHS.

Larry Wilkie, a member of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, came up with the idea after feedback from his images online and through the club.

The two calendars.

Mr Wilkie said: “A number of people suggested either selling prints of my pictures or publishing a local calendar.

“When the current situation regarding the coronavirus started to take hold and our NHS heroes came under this enormous pressure and continued to put themselves at great risk, I wondered if there was anything I could do to raise some funds to show support for their incredible efforts.”

It was then that he decided to create the calendars - one covering the Undy, Magor and the Wetlands area of Newport, and one of Caldicot and Black Rock.

All the featured photographs were taken by Mr Wilkie and some have appeared in previous editions of the South Wales Argus.

Larry Wilkie with his calendars.

“I decided to sell at £2 above the cost price with all profits being donated to our NHS.”

Mr Wilkie has been blown away by the response to the calendars.

He said: “Without knowing if there would be any interest, I ordered 20 copies of each calendar, but have now placed a fourth order, bringing the total number ordered to 320.”

Mr Wilkie has now set a target of selling a minimum of 500, but hopes to sell as many as possible.

The A3 calendars - which run across 2020 and 2021, beginning on July 1 - come at a cost of £7, £5 of this covers the printing, with the remaining £2 going to the NHS.

To order a calendar, email larrywilkie@talktalk.net