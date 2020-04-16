A PROLIFIC Gwent offender is back behind bars for shoplifting from a supermarket and driving offences after he was only just recently released from prison.
Joseph Stephen Baker, of Coity Terrace, Forgeside, Blaenavon, was arrested in Cardiff after he stole six bottles of vodka worth a total of £90 from Aldi.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the theft on March 31.
He also admitted committing three motoring offences on Crickhowell Road in the St Mellons suburb of the Welsh capital on the same day.
Baker pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a constable, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance whilst at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard he has “many previous convictions with custodial sentences” and “community orders have not worked in the past”.
He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for 61 weeks.