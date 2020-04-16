THIEVES stole two chainsaws from a garage at a farm in the Bedwellty area some time over the last few days.

The items stole were an orange STIHL chainsaw and a grey and red Einhel chainsaw.

Anyone with CCTV of the area or information which could help in investigations can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 392 11/04/20 – Niche 2*12906.

