GWENT’S health board urgently needs members of the public to become their “heroes” as they look to recruit in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which has the highest number of confirmed cases in Wales, is looking for staff in three key areas.

“Aneurin Bevan said they have been particularly hard and they really need support with the ancillary staff,” Lewis Fawsitt, corporate sales director at Acorn Recruitment, said.

“The biggest needs we have come across are catering, cleaning and portering staff.

“They are just as important as the medical staff because if you haven’t got the wards clean you can’t admit people; if you do not feed the army of staff and patients you have got another issue.”

READ MORE:

Positions are available at all of the health board’s main hospitals and will include the new Grange University Hospital, which is being built a year early to house recovering patients.

“It is a chance to do something meaningful to help,” Mr Fawsitt added.

“‘The message is: There is work if you want to support the NHS, there is an opportunity to really help.”

Acorn have already received over three thousand applications for various roles at the health board.

And Mr Fawsitt said: “Staff at Aneurin Bevan have been fantastic at accommodating and getting these people trained

“The health board have been really humbled by people wanting to help.

“There has been such a collective will to help, it has been fantastic.”

READ MORE:

Furloughed employees may also be able to work, providing it does not breach their contractual obligations.

Administrative positions will also be available in the next couple of weeks.

If you think you can help and want to apply, head over to the Acorn Recruitment website.