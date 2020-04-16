SICK and injured people in Wales may be reluctant to seek medical help during the coronavirus crisis, the boss of Wales' NHS said today.

Dr Andrew Goodall urged people with medical emergencies other than suspected Covid-19 to still contact their GP or hospital.

Speaking at today's Welsh Government daily press briefing, Dr Goodall said figures showed an alarming drop in demand for non-coronavirus services, prompting "concern" people with genuine medical emergencies were trying to avoid or delay seeking help.

NHS figures showed visits to accident and emergency departments in Wales had dropped by 60 per cent compared to the same time last year, and ambulance arrivals had dropped by 20 per cent.

There had been a 35 per cent reduction in emergency admissions to hospitals, and the number of patients contacting their GPs had also dropped, by around 20-25 per cent.

"Given the general drop in activity we've seen over recent weeks, I'm concerned people may not be seeking medical help for illnesses and symptoms not related to Covid-19," Dr Goodall said. "Some people may be waiting too long to seek urgent assessment and treatment.

"While we understand many services are being disrupted, we want to reinforce the message that urgent and emergency services – for physical and mental health – are still open and accessible."

He urged parents of unwell children to seek help, and said dentists and GP practices should still be called if people had "worrying" complaints.

Seriously ill or injured people should still dial 999 or go to A&E, he added.

Dr Goodall said the outbreak had produced "extraordinary times" but he "recognises some matters can't wait".

There are now 1,335 patients in Welsh hospitals with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, and Dr Goodall said each of Wales' health boards was reporting a 'green' level indicating their ability to cope with demand.

He also praised the work of health and care staff across Wales, and thanked members of the public for their continued support, saying "it really means a lot".

Dr Goodall also revealed NHS staff absences were at 9.2 per cent (nearly double what is expected at this time of year) – but that figure includes workers who are choosing to self-isolate as a precaution.

On protective equipment (PPE), he said around 35 million items had been distributed across Wales.

"It is inevitable that working in the NHS means there is a high level of risk," Dr Goodall said, adding that it was "absolutely critical" to ensure the wellbeing of staff and the proper provision of PPE.

Dr Goodall also paid tribute to the NHS workers who had died of the virus, adding: "Our hearts go out to the ones they leave behind."