THIRTY-TWO more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, meaning 495 have now passed away with the disease.

This is a drop on yesterday, where sixty new deaths were reported.

However, Public Health Wales say daily fluctuations are likely.

The total number of cases rose by 284 to 6,401, with 39 of those coming from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent.

This is an increase on yesterday's figure of 20.

Of 39 new cases reported, 11 are from Newport.

Ten new cases were reported from Blaenau Gwent, nine from Caerphilly, and six from Monmouthshire.

After reporting no new cases yesterday, Torfaen has seen three new cases in the last 24 hours.

READ MORE:

It comes as the boss of Wales' NHS urged people with medical emergencies other than suspected coronavirus cases to still contact their GP or hospital.

Speaking at today's Welsh Government daily press briefing, Dr Andrew Goodall said figures showed an alarming drop in demand for non-coronavirus services, prompting "concern" people with genuine medical emergencies were trying to avoid or delay seeking help.

"Given the general drop in activity we've seen over recent weeks, I'm concerned people may not be seeking medical help for illnesses and symptoms not related to Covid-19."

READ MORE:

Today, the Welsh Government announced that over 2,000 retired NHS staff had returned to help fight the pandemic.

Of that number, 1,376 are doctors and 423 are nurses.

Public Health Wales is also "encouraging everyone to download the Covid-19 Symptom Tracker app".

The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people.

For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.