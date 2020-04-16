THE fire service has appealed to the public for information about the cause of a large, fast-spreading grass fire in Wattsville.

Firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) spent hours yesterday trying to contain the fire, which swept across an area of hillside equivalent to around 80 rugby pitches in size.

The fire started behind the Black Vein Industrial Estate at lunchtime on Wednesday. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

The video below, from SWFRS, shows the extent of the fire, with a huge curtain of flames stretching across the hillside and smoke billowing into the sky.

SWFRS sent six fire engines to tackle the "difficult and challenging" blaze, with help from Gwent Police, Natural Resources Wales, and Caerphilly council.

Emergency services remained at the scene until the evening, dealing with small pockets of fire and smoke and making ensure the fire did not impact the local community.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the fire, and has appealed to the public for help.

Helicopter footage from SWFRS shows the fire in Wattsville approaching a forested area. Picture: from aerial footage by SWFRS

The SWFRS incident commander, Matt Jones, said: “We ask members of the public to pass on any information they may have which would can assist us in identifying the cause of this fire.

"Our crews from all over South Wales have been working in difficult, challenging conditions to ensure the fire does not spread and impact the local community and further damage the surrounding area and wildlife.

"Anyone who has information about the deliberate grass fires should contact [Gwent Police on] 101 immediately, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Anybody who sees a fire, or sees anyone starting a fire, should call 999 immediately."