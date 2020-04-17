A NEWPORT group bringing young and old -based baby singalong group has been bringing bringing virtual music and joy to care homes across south Wales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Liz Turner, organiser of Baby Singalong Newport, would visit care homes with her group of wonderful toddlers and parents to brighten up the residents' days with a sing-along.

However, since the lockdown was enforced, visitors have no longer been allowed in care homes - putting the brakes on the fun activities run by Mrs Turner and her group. So, she started a Facebook group for all her care home activity staff, residents, and parents of the babies to keep the activities going.

“The care sector is really struggling at the moment, but we are still trying to cheer them up and show them we miss them and are thinking of them,” she added.

Mrs Turner and the group at a care home in Newport during one of their usual sessions before the outbreak

“They have done this everyday for three and a half weeks so far. I would like to offer free entry into my group for any key worker”.

In collaboration with local DJ The Mighty Fozzy, a video was made of all the babies during a sing-along which is going to be sent to as many nursing homes as possible.

It is £20 to join the group and there are already 19 sessions on there, which will keep going for the duration of lockdown.

“It will work out at about 30p a session in the end and is proving to be a lifesaver for all my mums. Routine is so important for kids and for me," said Mrs Turner.

Find the group at 'Baby Singalong Online Groups' on Facebook or visit @babysingalong on Facebook.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me," said Mrs Turner. "I would be lost without it."