POLICE have confirmed that the man found dead near a road in Blackwood on Tuesday has been identified and his family notified.

The emergency services were called to Highfields Way, Blackwood, at 8.20am on Tuesday following reports a man had been found dead near the road.

A section of the road was closed that day while the emergency services investigated the scene.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon that the 44-year-old man had been identified.

"Police continue to treat the death as unexplained," she added.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, and further tests have been requested.

"Our sympathies remain with his family," the police spokeswoman said.