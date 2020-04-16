SOCIAL distancing measures and other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will remain in place for at least the next three weeks in the UK, as the fight to stem the spread of coronavirus continues.

First Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected continuation of the wide-ranging restrictions, stressing that now is not the time to give the disease "a second chance".

He told the daily 10 Downing Street briefing,that he appreciates the costs of the restrictions to people and the economy are considerable, but to relax measures too soon would risk a "second peak" of coronavirus, with many more cases and deaths.

"We need to be patient a while longer so please stay at home, protect lives and protect the NHS," he said.

"It has been an incredible national team effort.

"Now is not the time to give coronavirus a second chance.

"I appreciate the impact is considerable on people and businesses across the country.

"We get it, we know it is rough going. Every time I come to this lectern and read out the grim toll, I walk away and think of their sons and daughters going through this right now, their brothers, sisters, grandchildren, all those left behind.

"It makes this government focus even harder on what we must do and I know together, united, we must keep up this national effort."

He listed five key considerations that will influence the government's decision on when to lift restrictions:

Making sure the NHS can cope;

Evidence of a sustained and consistent fall in daily death rates;

Reliable data showing the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels;

Confidence that the range of operational challenges, like ensuring testing and the right amount of PPE, are in hand;

Confidence that any adjustments will not risk a second peak.

There are indications social distancing measures are showing success, but Mr Raab says government advisers believe the evidence is "mixed and inconsistent", and in some places infections are increasing.

"We still don't have infection rates down as much as we need to," he said.

"Any change to social distancing measures now would risk significant increase in infections."