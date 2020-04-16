ALMOST half of all critical care beds in hospitals in Wales are currently empty and available - but one in three are occupied by people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, and the greatest pressure on such beds remains in south east Wales.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said that today, there are 940 people with confirmed coronavirus in hospital, and a further 395 suspected cases, or 1,335 in total.

There are also, he added, many more people at home with coronavirus who do not need to be in a hospital bed.

Critical care capacity across Wales has been further increased this week, to 399 beds, and there is further "surge capacity" if needed.

"We continue to develop and commission additional beds across Wales to ensure we are prepared as possible for any peak over the forthcoming weeks," said Dr Goodall.

He reported that all health boards in Wales continue to report their status as green or level one, which means they are able to manage demands on their services.

There are around 10,000 hospital and community beds routinely available on any day in Wales.

About 46 per cent of the acute hospital beds (around 3,135) are currently empty, and "we can respond to pressures and an increase in people with coronavirus being admitted to hospital", he said.

Dr Goodall also highlighted changes in the level of NHS activity taking place across Wales, with 60 per cent fewers A&E attendances compared with same period last year, and 20 per cent fewer ambulance arrivals at A&E departments.

There has been a 35 per cent reduction in emergency admissions to hospitals in Wales.

GPs are working differently, with fewer face-to-face contacts, but NHS Wales estimates that patient activity has reduced by around 20-25 per cent.

Conversely, there are currently double the level of contacts normally expected for the 111 advice service.