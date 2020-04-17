HARRY Potter author J.K Rowling has purchased the Grade II-listed cottage near Chepstow where she lived for almost ten years as a child.

Church Cottage at Tutshill was the multi-millionaire writer’s home from the ages of nine to 18, and had previously gone on the market for £400,000.

She even left her mark on the property when she was 17-years-old - in the shape of a note scrawled on a bedroom wall inside the house which reads ‘Joanne Rowling slept here, circa 1982’.

Ms Rowling and husband Dr Neil Murray are planning to carry out renovation work on the property, located just outside Chepstow.

Forest of Dean District Council has granted the pair planning permission to install two rear dormer windows and knock down and rebuild the garage.

The house features vaulted ceilings, stone windows and includes an under-the-stairs cupboard, similar to where fictional boy wizard Harry Potter is forced to live in by his aunt and uncle before leaving for Hogwarts.

The Rowling family moved out of the house in 1995, a couple of years before the first Harry Potter book, The Philosopher’s Stone, was released.

Ms Rowling has so far made no indication of what her plans are for the property.