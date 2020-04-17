HOUSEHOLDS in Wales have been urged to dispose of their rubbish responsibly after reports of fly-tipping as a result of people offering illegal rubbish removal services over social media.

In line with health and safety advice during the coronavirus outbreak, all Household Waste Recycling Centres in Wales have been closed until further notice.

And now, Fly-tipping Action Wales has received reports of unregistered carriers taking advantage of lockdown restrictions by offering cheap rubbish removal services - with waste often dumped illegally in fields, on roadsides and along country lanes.

The organisation has warned residents they have a legal duty of care to check with Natural Resources Wales that the person they use to remove rubbish from their home is a registered waste carrier.

If a waste enforcement officer traces fly-tipped rubbish back to a householder that did not make the appropriate checks for a registered waste carrier, they risk a fine of up to £5,000 and prosecution. Local authorities can also issue the householder with a £300 fixed penalty notice as an alternative to prosecution.

Fly-tipping Action Wales recommend people ask where their rubbish is going, request a receipt from the company used to remove the waste and record details of the vehicle involved, including make, model and registration number.

(A recent example of fly-tipping at Fochriw. Picture: Fly-tipping Action Wales)

Neil Harrison, Fly-tipping Action Wales programme manager, said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and those committing this crime, particularly during a time of national emergency are placing more pressure on already stretched resources and staff, while putting the waste enforcement officers who investigate and clear up fly-tipped refuse at risk.

“We urge householders to store excess waste at home, or if safe storage isn’t possible, we advise postponing DIY projects that are likely to create high volumes of rubbish until lockdown restrictions are lifted and Household Waste Recycling Centres are re-opened.

“We’d also like to remind everyone that leaving unwanted household items and rubbish outside full recycling banks or closed facilities, such as charity shops and local council tips, is still classed as fly-tipping.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has also raised concerns over an increased risk of rubbish fires during the coronavirus lockdown, with some householders choosing to burn excess rubbish in their gardens and other individuals deliberately setting fly-tipped rubbish alight.