NEARLY one in five renters are scared of losing their job in the next three months due to coronavirus, data suggests.

The research from housing charity Shelter was published as more than 1.4 million people have applied for Universal Credit (UC) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total 19 per cent of those questioned thought losing their job in the next 12 weeks was either very or fairly likely.

The poll of 498 renters by YouGov also suggested that one in four (24 per cent) has already suffered a pay cut or job loss due to the pandemic.

A further 23 per cent said losing their job would make them immediately unable to cover rent.

Emma from Manchester has applied for benefits after she and her partner lost their jobs, but she is still not confident she can pay bills.

She said: "Nobody knows when we will be able to earn again so we are stuck. We have just got to pare everything back and keep our heads above water if we can.

"I have applied for Universal Credit but the first payment isn't available until May 13, and even then I don't know if it will be enough to keep paying our rent."

The housing element of Universal Credit leaves people hundred of pounds short in some parts of the country.

In Lambeth, south London, renters are paying on average £2,200 each month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), but the benefit only covers £1,675.

In Cambridge, £950 has to cover roughly £1,350 rent.

Shelter's chief executive praised the decision to suspend evictions until June, but said "millions of renters will be in dire straits further down the line" and called for changes to the benefit.

Polly Neate added: "We're facing an onslaught of people suddenly unable to afford their rent at a time when people need to stay put and cannot safely move to a cheaper home.

"To avoid spiralling debt and needless evictions once the ban lifts, the Government must increase the housing element of Universal Credit so that it covers the average cost of local rents."

A Government spokesman said: "The Government has put in place unprecedented measures to support tenants from getting into financial hardship or rent arrears, including protecting millions of jobs up and down the country and increasing Universal Credit and housing allowances.

"Emergency legislation is now in place so no social or private renter can be forced out of their home - with landlords unable to start proceedings to evict tenants for at least the next three months. We have the power to extend this if necessary."