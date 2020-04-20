CHANNEL 4 have launched a search for a couple who have cancelled their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan by the broadcaster is to help the pair get married at home for a new TV show.

The proposed programme, called Wedding in Lockdown, will see the chosen couple taking part in a wedding ceremony in their own home. This will be streamed live online to family and friends who will also star in the show, and later broadcasted to the nation.

The virtual wedding will also include celebrity guests, although the celebrities in question have not yet been announced.

‘A virtual ceremony they’ll never forget’

Casting agents for the show took to social media to find a suitable couple, who are engaged to be married.

The post on Film & TV Casting Calls UK Facebook Page called for “fun loving” couples to ‘feel free to share’ their stories.

“Have you had to cancel your wedding due to Covid-19? Are you unsure what to do?” The post reads.

“Channel 4, with the help of a celebrity cupid and some special guests, are looking to bring a much needed wedding back to life and offer one special couple the opportunity to have a virtual ceremony they’ll never forget in their own home, with family and friends watching and celebrating online.”

What has the response been like?

In response, Facebook users shared personal stories of their now cancelled wedding plans due to the pandemic.

One user wrote, “We were meant to be getting married May 15th and then changed it to August. We cancelled [our] Honeymoon too.”

While another commented, “We were meant to be getting married on Eldorado Beach Mexico 10th of May. But will have to wait till next year now.”

How to apply

Couples wishing to take part in the show, can email casting@multistory.tv to apply.

However, the post’s small print clarifies that the ceremony will not result in a legally binding marriage. This is due to marital licencing laws, which prohibit weddings taking place at home.

Also, the intended release date for the show is not yet known, according to the Facebook post, which simply states it is “coming soon...ish”.