A CONVOY of trucks blasted their horns outside the Royal Gwent in Newport to convey their thanks to our NHS workers.
An army of Walls Trucks - a company based in the city - drove past the Gwent last night at 8pm to show their appreciation.
And Gwent Police, who were also out showing their thanks, responded in turn by blaring their sirens.
Lauren Williams, a worker at the Gwent, captured the brilliant moment on video.
Ms Williams said: "Amazing. (I am) so proud to be an NHS worker."
And Gwent Police were out in force across Gwent's hospitals, too.
The force showed their appreciation outside the Royal Gwent, Nevill Hall and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.
Speaking yesterday, Chief Constable Pam Kelly said it is “important to thank and recognise” the emergency services, local authorities and other key workers.
"The NHS is the last line of defence against COVID-19 – and we must do all we can to safeguard our wonderful health service and workers.”
