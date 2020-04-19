THE HARDEST primary schools to get a place at in Newport have been revealed as parents across the city this week found out where their children will be taught come September.
Newport city council has released data from its application process, showing the number of children who have been refused places.
A total of 172 applications were refused, however this does not mean children have been left without places – just that their preferred choice has not been granted.
These are the most oversubscribed primary schools in Newport.
1. Jubilee Park Primary School
(Jubilee Park Primary School was built to house children from the area's new housing development. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)
Number of preferences expressed: 147
Places available: 45
Places allocated: 45
Number of refusals: 30
Number of places remaining: 0
2. Gaer Primary School
Number of preferences expressed: 119
Places available: 60
Places allocated: 60
Number of refusals: 22
Number of places remaining: 0
3. Glasllwch Primary School
(The school recently received an excellent Estyn rating. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)
Number of preferences expressed: 111
Places available: 30
Places allocated: 30
Number of refusals: 21
Number of places remaining: 0
4. Glan Usk Primary School
(Glan Usk received 157 preferences. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)
Number of preferences expressed: 157
Places available: 90
Places allocated: 90
Number of refusals: 19
Number of places remaining: 0
5. Clytha Primary School
Number of preferences expressed: 90
Places available: 30
Places allocated: 30
Number of refusals: 14
Number of places remaining: 0
6. Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd
Number of preferences expressed: 87
Places available: 52
Places allocated: 52
Number of refusals: 13
Number of places remaining: 0
7. Eveswell Primary School
(Eveswell Primary School had 60 places available. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)
Number of preferences expressed: 135
Places available: 60
Places allocated: 60
Number of refusals: 10
Number of places remaining: 0
8. Malpas Park Primary School
Number of preferences expressed: 59
Places available: 30
Places allocated: 30
Number of refusals: 8
Number of places remaining: 0
8. Marshfield Primary School
Number of preferences expressed: 80
Places available: 60
Places allocated: 60
Number of refusals: 8
Number of places remaining: 0
9. Glan Llyn Primary School
(It will be the school's second year of intakes.)
Number of preferences expressed: 53
Places available: 30
Places allocated: 30
Number of refusals: 7
Number of places remaining: 0
10. Millbrook Primary School
Number of preferences expressed: 71
Places available: 45
Places allocated: 45
Number of refusals: 5
Number of places remaining: 0
10. Rogerstone Primary School
Number of preferences expressed: 134
Places available: 60
Places allocated: 60
Number of refusals: 5
Number of places remaining: 0
The admissions data for every primary school in Newport